What's open and What's closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

MLK March and events set for Monday
KRIS file photo.
Several events will be held across the Coastal Bend to commemorate Martin Luther King Day.
What's Closed?

Nationally
-All United States Postal Service offices are closed
-DMV's are closed
-Most banks, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Nasdaq are closed

Corpus Christi
-City 311 Call Center will be closed
-Public Health District will be closed
-Utilities Billing Office will be closed
-Municipal Court will be closed
-Garbage and Recycling will not be collected
-J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station will be closed
-Animal Care Services will be closed
-Code Enforcement will be closed
-Development Services will be closed
-All Public Libraries will be closed
-Learning Center will be closed
-Corpus Christi Gym will be closed
-Ben Garza Gym will be closed
-After-Hour Kid Power Program office will be closed
-All Recreation Centers will be closed
-All Senior Centers will be closed

Alice
-City Hall will be closed
-Garbage will not be collected

Kingsville
-All City Offices will be closed
-Garbage will not be picked up

Falfurrias
-All City Offices will be closed

Robstown
-Non-Essential City offices will be closed

Portland
-Most City Facilities will be closed

Sinton
-City Hall will be closed

Beeville
-All City Offices will be closed

Aransas Pass
-City Offices will be closed

Port Aransas
-City Offices will be closed
-Municipal Court will be closed

Rockport
-Public Library will be closed
-City Offices will be closed
-Chamber of Commerce will be closed

Refugio
-All City Offices will be closed

What's Open?

Nationally
-Most Grocery Stores
-Most Fast-Food Chains
-Most Restaurants

Corpus Christi
-Cefe Valenzuela landfill is open
-Lozano Golf Center is open
-Oso Beach Golf Center is open
-HEB Tennis Center is open
-Al Kruse Tennis Center is open
-Collier Pool is open
-Corpus Christi Natatorium is open
-Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center walking trails are open

Robstown
-Trash services will continue

Portland
-Trash services will continue
-Portland Community Center
-Portland Aquatics Center

