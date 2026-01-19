What's open and What's closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

What's Closed?
Nationally
-All United States Postal Service offices are closed
-DMV's are closed
-Most banks, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Nasdaq are closed
Corpus Christi
-City 311 Call Center will be closed
-Public Health District will be closed
-Utilities Billing Office will be closed
-Municipal Court will be closed
-Garbage and Recycling will not be collected
-J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station will be closed
-Animal Care Services will be closed
-Code Enforcement will be closed
-Development Services will be closed
-All Public Libraries will be closed
-Learning Center will be closed
-Corpus Christi Gym will be closed
-Ben Garza Gym will be closed
-After-Hour Kid Power Program office will be closed
-All Recreation Centers will be closed
-All Senior Centers will be closed
Alice
-City Hall will be closed
-Garbage will not be collected
Kingsville
-All City Offices will be closed
-Garbage will not be picked up
Falfurrias
-All City Offices will be closed
Robstown
-Non-Essential City offices will be closed
Portland
-Most City Facilities will be closed
Sinton
-City Hall will be closed
Beeville
-All City Offices will be closed
Aransas Pass
-City Offices will be closed
Port Aransas
-City Offices will be closed
-Municipal Court will be closed
Rockport
-Public Library will be closed
-City Offices will be closed
-Chamber of Commerce will be closed
Refugio
-All City Offices will be closed
What's Open?
Nationally
-Most Grocery Stores
-Most Fast-Food Chains
-Most Restaurants
Corpus Christi
-Cefe Valenzuela landfill is open
-Lozano Golf Center is open
-Oso Beach Golf Center is open
-HEB Tennis Center is open
-Al Kruse Tennis Center is open
-Collier Pool is open
-Corpus Christi Natatorium is open
-Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center walking trails are open
Robstown
-Trash services will continue
Portland
-Trash services will continue
-Portland Community Center
-Portland Aquatics Center