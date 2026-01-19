What's open and What's closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

What's Closed?

Nationally

-All United States Postal Service offices are closed

-DMV's are closed

-Most banks, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Nasdaq are closed

Corpus Christi

-City 311 Call Center will be closed

-Public Health District will be closed

-Utilities Billing Office will be closed

-Municipal Court will be closed

-Garbage and Recycling will not be collected

-J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station will be closed

-Animal Care Services will be closed

-Code Enforcement will be closed

-Development Services will be closed

-All Public Libraries will be closed

-Learning Center will be closed

-Corpus Christi Gym will be closed

-Ben Garza Gym will be closed

-After-Hour Kid Power Program office will be closed

-All Recreation Centers will be closed

-All Senior Centers will be closed

Alice

-City Hall will be closed

-Garbage will not be collected

Kingsville

-All City Offices will be closed

-Garbage will not be picked up

Falfurrias

-All City Offices will be closed

Robstown

-Non-Essential City offices will be closed

Portland

-Most City Facilities will be closed

Sinton

-City Hall will be closed

Beeville

-All City Offices will be closed

Aransas Pass

-City Offices will be closed

Port Aransas

-City Offices will be closed

-Municipal Court will be closed

Rockport

-Public Library will be closed

-City Offices will be closed

-Chamber of Commerce will be closed

Refugio

-All City Offices will be closed

What's Open?

Nationally

-Most Grocery Stores

-Most Fast-Food Chains

-Most Restaurants

Corpus Christi

-Cefe Valenzuela landfill is open

-Lozano Golf Center is open

-Oso Beach Golf Center is open

-HEB Tennis Center is open

-Al Kruse Tennis Center is open

-Collier Pool is open

-Corpus Christi Natatorium is open

-Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center walking trails are open

Robstown

-Trash services will continue

Portland

-Trash services will continue

-Portland Community Center

-Portland Aquatics Center

