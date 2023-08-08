Whataburger and CC Hooks team up to celebrate National Whataburger Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Whataburger fans are the real deal, and in celebration of Whataburger's 73rd birthday, the iconic brand is officially proclaiming August 8 as National Whataburger Day.

Whataburger will be gifting a free Whataburger to all active rewards members, exclusively through the Whataburger App, on August 8.

The Corpus Christi Hooks and Whataburger are also teaming up for a special celebration in honor of National Whataburger Day on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Whataburger Field to honor Whataburger’s 73rd birthday.

“We’re excited to offer Hooks fans special Whataburger Table Tents to celebrate their new favorite holiday,” said David Cantu, Whataburger Brand Leader.

“National Whataburger Day is more than a celebration of a brand. It’s honoring Whataburger’s over 70-year legacy, our Family Members (employees), and our Guests. They’re the best around, and we hope they know that this celebration is for them,” added Cantu.

Taking the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, the Hooks and Whataburger have a night full of festivities planned during the Aug. 8 contest against the Frisco RoughRiders:

Fans are encouraged to arrive wearing orange to “orange out” the stadium.

The first 2,500 fans through the gates can take home an iconic Whataburger Table Tent, courtesy of Whataburger.

The Office of Congressman Michael Cloud will present Whataburger with a proclamation for National Whataburger Day in a special pre-game ceremony.

The celebration will also include a special appearance by Whataguy and his fellow mascot friends from the Coastal Bend area.

Several prizes will be given away throughout the game. Organizers will give away four Whataburger-themed prize packs in a raffle, including a Whataburger-For-A-Year gift basket. Entry will be free via a QR code located inside the ballpark.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to honor the inaugural National Whataburger Day than to celebrate at Whataburger Field,” said Maggie Freeborn, Corpus Christi Hooks Director of Business Development.

“From taking the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits to offering various prize packs throughout the game, it will be an exciting night for all members of the community to enjoy,” Freeborn said.