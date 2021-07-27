Young business owners open a vintage store in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of young business owners have made thrifting their new focus through opening a vintage store in Corpus Christi. The owners of VNP Gallery said guests can find retro threads while taking a quick trip down memory lane.

Co-owner Jonathan Winfrey of VNP Gallery said he started thrift store shopping back in 2016. “When I started thrifting, I just fell in love with that even more. You know just the thrill of the hunt and having to find cool pieces,” said Winfrey.

“I took over my moms garage and I had too many clothes all over the place. My mom was like you have to do something with this so I had my first pop up in March 2016 and called it, thrift-topia,” said Winfrey.

He made some good money and decided to do another pop up shop in 2017 and made even more money. Winfrey and his friend Thomas took the steps to expand their business and opened VNP Gallery in 2018.

Emilio Trevino and Jimmy Canela said they love when a customer is in awe when they find a vintage piece they like

“They are excited because its something from their childhood its something that brings them back that unlocks a memory,” said Emilio Trevino Co- Owner of VNP Gallery.

Jimmy Canela Co- Owner of VNP Gallery said, “It gives us a satisfaction, we are doing something more than just buying and selling shirts you know we are making people happy.”

Winfrey said they shop at local Goodwill's, go out of town, or buy items that guests bring in to sell. “So you know we wash it and then steam it price it and now it’s on the floor,” said Winfrey.

Their main mission? To supply Corpus Christi with cool vintage clothing. “It’s not just t-shirts you know there’s a story behind it in a way,” said Canela. “It all comes back to a memory, a childhood memory,” said Trevino.

Check out VNP Gallery located at 505 S. Water St.

For more about Goodwill Clearance Store.

