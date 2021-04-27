We're Here: The pandemic made it tough for Rockport Bakery to make that dough

ROCKPORT, Texas — It can be tough to manage the pressure during these trying times, and Rockport Bakery is just one of the many businesses which had to figure out a game plan to stay afloat.

Doughnuts, cookies, pies, pigs-in-a-blanket, and much more, can all be found at the Rockport Bakery, however, the ongoing pandemic took its toll.

“We didn’t know how we were going to serve the people," said owner Lucan Guerra. "How to do it in a safe manner, and all of us stay safe, also.”

The business is a staple in the Rockport area, having had its doors open for more than 50 years.

This past year, though, definitely looked different, and with people trying to maintain a social distance, Guerra said one thing that really saved his business was having a drive-thru.

“We had to wear our masks and everyone was worried about where they were and who was around who,” said Rockport Bakery employee Rebecca Brooks about using protective gear.

Brooks also is a college student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She said the pandemic adjustments took some time to get used to.

“But as it continued on, (we) got less worried, and now that the vaccine is out," she said. "And it’s much easier for people to stop stressing, and we can all just relax and have a good time.”

The business creates cakes and more for birthdays, weddings, and other special events. Guerra said the bakery had to close for two weeks, and with many special events on pause, things were a little tough.

“They slowed down big time, there was no big events, no parties -- nothing,” he said.

However, Guerra said the crew had a great Spring Break and Easter, and are now getting ready for the summer business.

“We’re still here -- strong," he said. "We’re doing good. A lot of people are coming down on the weekends as long as the weather is good, and things are slowly getting back to normal.”

The Rockport Bakery is located at 3114 Business Hwy 35 N, Rockport, TX 78382.