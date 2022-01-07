We're Here: Jane’s L-Head Seafood House and Bait Shop

John Galvan said Jane’s L-Head Seafood House and Bait Shop definitely is more than meets the eye.

And he would know, being he manager.

"We got the bait section here, we got tackle, we also have seafood — so it’s more than just a bait stand."

The shop, located at 92 Coopers Alley on Corpus Christi Bay, has grown significantly since its opening 35 years ago, said owner Jane Stubbs.

"We only sold live bait, and it was very simple and easy back then, because that is what we sold," she said. "It was JUST a bait stand. I had one boat."

Now, the walls are lined with fishing poles, line, hooks and weights — everything an angler needs to spend a few quiet hours on the L-Head.

If you get lucky and hook something, they can even clean your catch for you. But if you have a hankering for fresh seafood, and fishing isn't your thing, they have items such as crab and oysters you can take home.

And if you're new to the fishing game, they can help you with that, too.

"(We) help people get started with what they need to use and what kind of bait," she said. "The guys fish on their days off."

Jane's L-Head Seafood House and Bait House is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Their phone number is (361) 882-2248 and you can check out their Facebook page here.

Digital content producer Ana Tamez contributed to this story.