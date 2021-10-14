Try something new and different at Hom Pom Cafe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hidden treasure off of Alameda Rd. in Corpus Christi; Hom Pom is a Laotiaan word meaning cilantro, and it's got a special meaning to the owner and executive chef of the restaurant, Jessica Lemos.

"[It] is also my son’s nickname," said Lemos.

Lemos said she had her heart set on the exact location that they are at, and if she couldn't get it, Hom Pom Cafe would have never been opened.

This means things would have been very different for the restaurant's very satisfied small guest, Riley.

“If there was a word to describe how much I love this place, I would use it,” said Riley.

Food and supply shortages have been an issue nationwide, and Hom Pom has not been exempt from the effects.

“Bubble tea cups, with lids, and slotted straws. They have been on back order for weeks. I finally found a place locally that has some, and we were really excited just having the basics that we need to operate,” said Lemos.

While the shortages may have been a bump in the road for the owner of Hom Pom, it's the food and the atmosphere that keeps the customers coming back.

“Just look around, it looks so nice, there are lights and decorations, I mean even table cloths! Like, you could have just gotten a table, but you got a nice table cloth!", said Riley.

While Riley's rave reviews seem to give Hom Pom five out of five stars, Lemos hopes customers come in ready to enjoy something tasty and different.

"We’re just really excited to have people come in and try it. Try something new and try something different. We’re always adding new items to the menu all the time,” said Lemos.

Hom Pom Cafe is located at 4231 S Alameda St. in Corpus Christi.