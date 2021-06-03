Tiger Rock Martial Arts summer camp is in full swing for children ages 5-12

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer break will be different for some kiddos as more people are getting vaccinated. This is good news for summer programs like Tiger Rock Martial Arts.

“So, today we have a summer camp program going on. The the kids will get here around 7:30 in the morning,” says chief instructor Israel Martinez.

Its summer break for some students and Tiger Rock Martial Arts is open for business, but in March of 2020 these doors were closed.

“We shut down for about two months, and we didn’t have anyone getting billed or nothing like that, so, that really took a toll on us,” says Martinez.

Owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts, Israel Martinez says students were training hard for the Nationals competition when everything shut down.

He says one third of the school did not come back until May 18 when the governor reopened gyms.

“That was the thing that really kind of scared people off to either wait or not and then of course we had to try to reimburse people for the competition they already paid for."

Fast forward to today with more people getting vaccinated and summer break in session. The Tiger Rock Martial Arts School is preparing to attend the 2021 World's Competition in San Antonio happening July 21-23.

More students are signed up to participate this year.

"Tournaments are always my spark, just because that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to become an instructor,” says manager Brittany Martinez.

A new marketing plan is what has helped bring people in. By hosting special courses, Mr.Martinez says 30 to 60 people have come through since April and half of those people have signed up.

“What we do like we did a women self defense seminar and a whole week for free and we’ve done some marketing on Facebook,” says Martinez.

Tiger Rock Martial Arts is open Monday through Saturday during the summer.

Summer camp programs for children ages 5-12 are available in both Portland and Rockport.

To sign up click here.