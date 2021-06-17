Local segway tour operator determined to ride out pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Located on the Bayfront in Corpus Christi, SegCity provides guided segway tours.

“There’s a lot of history, a little bit of science on the tour, and it’s just plain a whole lot of fun,” said Rodney Compo, the tour guide at SegCity.

Tours are available for a half-hour, hour, or two hours. Depending on the length of the tour, Compo takes his visitors up the seawall of Corpus Christi Bay, and beyond, giving background to the sights along the way.

“Corpus Christi is a beautiful place, it’s awesome out here on the water,” Compo said.

The pandemic hit SegCity hard; no one was booking segway tours and the business had to shut down until things opened up again. The summer months are typically the busiest for SegCity, however, Compo has not seen as many visitors as he had hoped for this month.

“We have been so slow it’s not even funny," Compo said. "I should be swamped right now, and I’ve done only maybe half a dozen tours this month."

Additionally, the summer months typically sustain the business through the less busy season, but Compo said he is unsure if the business will survive if it continues to be as slow as it has been in June.

“It’s a little bit discouraging because I know things are opening up, and we’re not getting the business yet,” he said. “The next few months will make a difference whether it makes us or breaks us.”

SegCity is located at 403 N. Shoreline Blvd. and is open every day. Tours start at $25 per person.