Quasars Arcade provides a chance to be pinball wizard again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Coastal Bend continues to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we're committed to telling your stories of innovation.

In today's We're Here segment, we take you to Quasars Arcade at 5301 Everhart Road, a place that's been fun for the whole family.

"The arcade has been years in the making," part-owner Peter Janovics said. "We wanted to bring something retro. I always felt like there was a need for something along the lines of bringing arcade games and pinball to Corpus Christi."

The arcade is open seven days a week. On Monday through Thursday, it's open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. and On Sunday from 2 p.m. to 12 p.m.

"So I thank everyone in the community for coming out and supporting us through the pandemic and keeping us alive here being able to provide the service that we do," Janovics said.

The arcade provides familiar surroundings that have proven popular to its legion of customers.

"And a way for people to come and hang out - forget about life for a little bit and come lay some games," he said. "We are BYOB, so people do come in with their beer, have a good time and just party."

Janovics is committed to providing pristine accommodations for customers, particularly with the pandemic.

"Cleanliness is something pretty common for us regardless," Janovics said. "You're talking about high touch surfaces so we always have plenty of hand sanitizer and we do clean our games regularly."

That attentiveness to the needs of customers has made Quasars Arcade a popular place.

"The feedback has said how great our games are working we appreciate that we wanna make sure when you come in you're having a good time," he said. "We do have probably one of the best pinball lineups in South Texas or Texas."

And it's particularly fun for him when old-school pinball enthusiasts teach a new generation about the hobby.

"I love seeing parents bringing their kids in and saying this is what I grew up with," he said.

