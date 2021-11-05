Bien Mérité open to provide delicious array of baked treats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small café serving many delectable treats is drawing big attention in Corpus Christi.

From delicious croissants and pastries and cookies to breakfast treats, coffees, teas, matchas and sandwiches, Bien Mérité is serving the good stuff to customers and is the subject of this week's We're Here.

The restaurant at 1316 S. Staples has a little bit of everything to make you happy.

"It is called Bien Mérité," head cashier Trinatee Duhart said. “It is French for well deserved."

Even with the pandemic, customers keep flocking into the shop.

"It was definitely a big transition," Duhart said. “It was always super busy and our small location started getting more publicity I guess you could say. A lot of people were taking pictures of it. We were known for our flower wall."

Customer savor all of the products, but some are particular favorites, she said.

“Our most popular items are going to be our fresh croissants, our Macarons here,” she said. “We have a lot of flavors like pumpkin, s'mores, honey almond, and pistachio. And we’ve added a whole bunch of items to our menu as well to give it more French café vibe here."

The products are delicious to customer Cassie Garcia, who finds it hard to pick among her favorites.

“When I walked in I was just very like whoa pink everywhere,” Garcia said. “I was like, okay."

But as good as the food is, Garcia also savors Bien Mérité’s atmosphere.

"If you're very homey here, very calming,” Garcia said. “It's really relaxing, especially when I was eating."

On this particular trip, Garcia tilted to Bien Mérité’s extensive array of desserts.

"So I just ordered the sweet eclair and I ordered a Horchata white chocolate,” she said. “Everything was super sweet. I love sweets so I was very happy about that."

Bien Mérité is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

For more information, contact them at 361-334-0241.