A La Mode Gelateria celebrates national ice cream month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all scream for ice cream and if you're looking for an excuse to get some well, look no further. July is national ice cream month.

A La Mode Gelateria Dessert & Snack bar has been around for five years and is located at 14254 S Padre Island Dr Ste 101 Corpus Christi, TX 78418 on North Padre Island. The shop was started by two chefs who love creating sweet and savory treats through the art of making gelato and desserts and was featured on The Food Network.

Co-owner of A La Mode Gelateria Vita Jarrin breaks down the difference between ice cream and gelato.

“Gelato is different from ice cream just because it is turned at a slower speed so therefore don’t have all that air and you don’t compensate all that air with adding just too much sugar and other preservatives and products," said Chef Jarrin.

Chef Jarrin said they cycle out 12 to 16 pans of gelato everyday and all of their desserts are made fresh daily.

“So as we get low we cycle and make more. Everything is made in house. We do retail and whole sale and we also have a couple of local restaurants that use our products on their dessert menu," said Chef Jarrin.

Gail Hussemann, co-owner said, fan favorites depend on preference, whether you like plain old vanilla or chocolate or fruity flavors.

“So it may be lemon or lemon cello, or lime or pink grapefruit which really tastes like you are eating one from the valley or blood orange," said Chef Hussemann.

“They have a bourbon pecan which is really good and I like their blackberries they always have something unique," said David Mcfarlin who stops in occasionally to buy some gelato.

Chef Hussemann said, “Then we have those people who love the old school flavors that transport them back to time and space so it may be lucky charms, fruit loops or fruity pebbles.” So if you are in the mood for a sweet treat something to cool down, A La Mode Gelateria, cone and tasted.”

Check out A La Mode Gelateria Dessert & Snack Bar Facebook.

