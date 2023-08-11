Yep, still hot!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

A warm, soupy morning will transition into a hot, scorching afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise near 100°F again while 'feels like' temperatures return to the 110s to 120s across the Coastal Bend. Heat alerts will once again be an effect from noon until 8 o'clock tonight.

Avoid spending time outdoors during the afternoon. Southeast winds from fifteen, Toronto miles per hour, gust to 35 miles per hour.This weekend you can catch the

Perseid meteor, which peak Saturday night into Sunday morning. Allow 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust.

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!