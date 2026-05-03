WORK WEEK FORECAST: Warming up, adding in clouds and eventually rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday folks!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

JUST BELOW AVERAGE AGAIN TOMORROW, WARMER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Our last day of "cooler" temperatures is tomorrow across the Coastal Bend, as warmer weather is on the way. Tonight, we keep things quiet once again, and tomorrow will be too, though we'll add in some breezy winds to the mix. On that note, breezy conditions with gusts between 20-35 mph will impact us most days this week.

Our next chance of rain comes in on Wednesday with increasing confidence that we'll see some beneficial moisture here in Corpus and across the Coastal Bend. By Thursday, a cold front could sweep across the area, dropping our temperatures just a bit, back into the low 80s, and maintaining rain chances into the weekend. As always, you can check the latest beach conditions here. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!