Wintry precipitation threat ends, late day sun in forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — An upper-level disturbance to our north and west is bringing in a good tap of subtropical moisture from the Pacific that is riding over Mexico and right over South Texas.

With the cold air that we have on the surface, we have an overrunning weather pattern in place and temperatures have been playing an important role on the type of precipitation that we’ve been observing this morning. The Freeze Warning, Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Advisories have all been canceled for the Coastal Bend, minus our southern counties which all will expire by 12 p.m.

For the most part, temperatures have been hovering above freezing, so many of us have just been seeing some light rain. However, there are some locations where sleet/rain/freezing rain could still be a possibility as the morning progresses.

If you must travel this morning, please allow ample time to reach your destinations and get there safely. Use slow speed limits and be aware of your surroundings. Getting to your destinations safely is the most important thing.

The potential for the wintry precipitation will end around 10 a.m., especially for our southern counties, as the disturbance bringing the moisture in will escape to our east and northeast and we’ll even see some late day sunshine. Highs will top in the mid to upper 40s for many with a few areas possibly getting into the low 50s.

We’ll have another cold night as we head into Saturday, but again many of us will stay above freezing in the mid-30s. Some of our far inland communities around Freer, Three Rivers, George West and Beeville could see temperatures briefly hit 31 to 32 degrees.

Clouds will roll back in for much of the weekend and another chance for drizzle to light showers will stay with us.

Another upper-level disturbance moves through early Monday bringing scattered showers into the region once again, but that will exit by the early to mid afternoon hours.

Highs will reach the 60s and 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday looks great with a high of 70 and mainly sunny skies.

Our next cold front arrives early Wednesday and will bring another round of some cooler air.

Today: AM wintry precipitation still possible and ending around 10 a.m.; Freeze and Winter Storm Warnings have expired, late day sunshine with milder temps, but still cool…High: 49…Wind: NNE 8-16 mph.

Tonight: Another cold night with clouds moving back in and some light patchy drizzle…Low: 36…Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and chilly…High: 55…Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, still on the cool to chilly side with some light rain in the area…High: 57…Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Early in the day scattered showers, rain moves out in the afternoon, more mild…High: 63…Wind: NW 6-12 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and nice with gorgeous conditions…High: 70…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Next cold front arrives, mainly dry and becoming windy with partly cloudy skies…High: 62…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day and please be careful on the roads this morning!