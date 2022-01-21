Watch
Winter storm warnings canceled in Nueces County

KRIS file photo.
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has canceled winter storm advisories for Nueces County and much of South Texas early Friday morning.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 06:52:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning, Freeze Warning, and Wind Chill Advisory for Nueces County and much of the Coastal Bend.

A tweet about this was released at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The winter weather warnings remain in effect for the South Texas counties of Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy for now.

