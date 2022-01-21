Winter storm warnings canceled in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning, Freeze Warning, and Wind Chill Advisory for Nueces County and much of the Coastal Bend.

A tweet about this was released at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

***The Winter Storm Warning, Freeze Warning, and Wind Chill Advisory have been canceled*** https://t.co/2aEieF50ZJ — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) January 21, 2022

The winter weather warnings remain in effect for the South Texas counties of Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy for now.