WINTER IS HERE: Disrespectful winds kick off a very cold week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Get ready for a very cold week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coldest air of the season is here

Tonight: Freezing temps possible

Bundle up this week. it's going to be cold over the next few days. Sunday's record high temperature of 88ºF is but a memory with this mornings 30s. With abundant sunshine, our highs today will reach the low to middle 50s. Unfortunately, disrespectful winds will keep a bite in the air. Although it won't be quite as windy tonight, temperatures will be slightly colder. Many neighborhoods will toe the freezing mark for a few hours. Freeze alerts may be issued today if those areas look to stay below freezing for longer than two hours.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest time frame this week, with temperatures gradually increasing through the weekend. Rain is in the forecast Thursday and Friday across the Coastal Bend and confidence is rowing that our temperartures will be warm enough to keep the rain from becoming an icy, wintry mix. Stay updated on the forecast this week and make sure to protect the four P's: people, pets, pipes, and plants!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and windy

Temperature: High 55ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold, near-freezing

Temperature: Low 33ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tuesday: Still breezy and cold

Temperature: High 54ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a warm and wonderful Monday!