WINTER HEATWAVE: Warming up as 2024 winds down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy first Monday of winter! It's also the last complete week of 2024— make it count!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds, gusts to 30 mph

It's going to be a warm week ahead. Temperatures are roughly 10-20 degrees warmer than we typically see this time of the year. If you're a fan of the warm weather, you'll love this forecast! Aside from the holiday Wednesday, temps are only going to get warmer!

Monday afternoon will be windy and warm with most neighborhoods reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humid southeast winds will gust to 30 mph this afternoon. Expect winds to come down by early Tuesday morning, allowing for fog to form in our inland neighborhoods. If you have plans to travel on Christmas Eve, expect a foggy start and have a rain coat on hand. While rain chances are slim in the Coastal Bend, a trip to east Texas will likely be wet.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, windy, and warm

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Clear and breezy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful holiday week!