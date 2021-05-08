Windy & warm weekend across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

This weekend will prove to be a windy one! Generally southeast winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. That onshore flow will draw in more moisture and humidity to our forecast. Expect increasing clouds into the beginning of this upcoming week.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the middle of the week when a cold front arrives. This front will bring our next bout of rain to the Coastal Bend. Rainfall accumulations through the next 7 days will be between 0.5-1" area-wide. While scattered showers look to begin late Monday night, the bulk of the rain will likely come on Wednesday.

Until then, expect a windy, warm, and humid Mother's Day weekend!

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, windy and warmer…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting to 30 mph

Mother's Day Sunday: More clouds, warm to hot, windy and humid…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting to 30 mph

Monday: Mainly cloudy, still hot, breezy and humid…High: 89... Wind: SE 15-20 mph and gusting to 25 mph