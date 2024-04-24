Windy, warm Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Get ready for summer-like weather to wrap up April!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Decreasing clouds= mostly sunny!

Windy days ahead

Watching rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and muggy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, disrespectfully windy!

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Have a wonderful day!