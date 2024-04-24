Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy, warm Wednesday

A warming trend continues across the Coastal Bend
Stefanie's WX 4-24-22
Stefanie's WX 4-24-24 (thumbnail)
CORPUS CHRISTI 7-Day forecast 4-24-2024
Posted at 7:33 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 08:42:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Get ready for summer-like weather to wrap up April!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Decreasing clouds= mostly sunny!
  • Windy days ahead
  • Watching rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and muggy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, disrespectfully windy!
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019