Windy, warm, and wet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Today is the peak of our warm-up. It's a warm, soggy, and foggy start with morning temps in the upper 60s! Expect some fog and mist to linger through the morning. South winds around 20 mph will gust 30-40 mph this afternoon, so be ready for those disrespectful winds! Still, afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s as warm and humid air remains in place ahead of Friday's cold front.

Our next cold front will arrive on Friday afternoon, so expect warm and humid conditions to continue until the front clears the Coastal Bend. Cooler, drier air will begin to clear things out in time for the weekend, but cloudy skies will remain.

Have a terrific day!