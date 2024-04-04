Watch Now
Windy, warm and more humid Friday through Sunday, then rain chances next week

Increasing cloud cover and rain chances may obscure our solar eclipse viewing Monday.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 17:57:17-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong onshore flow will dramatically increase humidity over the Coastal Bend from Friday through this weekend, then upper-air disturbances induce showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday and continuing through Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Strong south southeasterly winds will gust over 30 miles an hour Friday and Saturday
  • Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late Sunday through Wednesday
  • Extensive cloudiness will threaten to obscure viewing of the solar eclipse Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 18 mph

Friday :
Sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 33 mph

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and quite windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 22 to 43 mph

Extensive cloudiness may spoil our chance to view the eclipse on Monday, although rainfall totals will be modest.

