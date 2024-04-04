Windy, warm and more humid Friday through Sunday, then rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong onshore flow will dramatically increase humidity over the Coastal Bend from Friday through this weekend, then upper-air disturbances induce showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday and continuing through Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong south southeasterly winds will gust over 30 miles an hour Friday and Saturday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late Sunday through Wednesday

Extensive cloudiness will threaten to obscure viewing of the solar eclipse Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the upper 50s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 18 mph

Friday :

Sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 33 mph

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and quite windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast 22 to 43 mph

Extensive cloudiness may spoil our chance to view the eclipse on Monday, although rainfall totals will be modest.