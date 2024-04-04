Windy, warm and more humid Friday through Sunday, then rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong onshore flow will dramatically increase humidity over the Coastal Bend from Friday through this weekend, then upper-air disturbances induce showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday and continuing through Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong south southeasterly winds will gust over 30 miles an hour Friday and Saturday
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late Sunday through Wednesday
- Extensive cloudiness will threaten to obscure viewing of the solar eclipse Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 18 mph
Friday :
Sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 33 mph
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and quite windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 22 to 43 mph
Extensive cloudiness may spoil our chance to view the eclipse on Monday, although rainfall totals will be modest.