Windy, humid Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's hot! Expect more dangerous heat this afternoon with 'feels like' temps in the 110s. Heat alerts will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty southeast winds will make for little relief from the scorching conditions. As if the oppressive heat didn't already deter outdoor activities, Saharan dust will make trouble for those with respiratory issues. Air quality will be reduced as a result and sensitive groups should avoid time outdoors.

Stay cool and have a great day!