Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy, humid Thursday

Expect gusts to 35 mph this afternoon
Stefanie's Wx 7-13-23
sunrise62515.JPG
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 08:59:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's hot! Expect more dangerous heat this afternoon with 'feels like' temps in the 110s. Heat alerts will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty southeast winds will make for little relief from the scorching conditions. As if the oppressive heat didn't already deter outdoor activities, Saharan dust will make trouble for those with respiratory issues. Air quality will be reduced as a result and sensitive groups should avoid time outdoors.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019