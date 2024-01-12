Watch Now
Windy Friday, calmer afternoon ahead

KRIS
Drone Shot over downtown Corpus Christi
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jan 12, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday :)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Red flag warning & Wind advisory in effect until 3 P.M.
  • Gusty winds up to 50 mph expected
  • Winds to settle later this afternoon as high pressure kicks in
  • Arctic blast early next week bringing wind chills between 0-15 degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today :
Temperature: High near 67

Winds: NNW at 25-35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph

Tonight:
Temperature: 45

Winds: E at 5-10 mph

Saturday:
Temperature: High near 58

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!

