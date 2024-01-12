Windy Friday, calmer afternoon ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday :)
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Red flag warning & Wind advisory in effect until 3 P.M.
- Gusty winds up to 50 mph expected
- Winds to settle later this afternoon as high pressure kicks in
- Arctic blast early next week bringing wind chills between 0-15 degrees
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today :
Temperature: High near 67
Winds: NNW at 25-35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph
Tonight:
Temperature: 45
Winds: E at 5-10 mph
Saturday:
Temperature: High near 58
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful weekend!