Windy Friday, calmer afternoon ahead

Red flag warning & Wind advisory in effect until 3 P.M.

Gusty winds up to 50 mph expected

Winds to settle later this afternoon as high pressure kicks in

Arctic blast early next week bringing wind chills between 0-15 degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today :

Temperature: High near 67

Winds: NNW at 25-35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph

Tonight:

Temperature: 45

Winds: E at 5-10 mph

Saturday:

Temperature: High near 58

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

