WINDY & DRY: 'Disrespectful' winds raise concerns for fire danger this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday and Happy March!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Expect a warm and windy week. Monday afternoon will be 'disrespectfully windy' with gusts to 45 mph. This will limit high temperatures to 80ºF for most neighborhoods. Temps will be even warmer ahead of our next cold front arrives Tuesday. Down slope winds will push temperatures near 90ºF tomorrow afternoon. The very dry air behind the front, very gusty winds, and dry vegetation make for increased fire danger. Please avoid these activities because any sparks could set off a fire that would thrive in these weather conditions.
This week will remain windy and warm: temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average. While the sunny weather will be welcome from spring break plans, the lack of rain is not ideal. Don't expect any meaningful rain over the next seven days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Tonight: Windy and mild
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Fat Tuesday: Windy and hot
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: S/NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Have a great week!