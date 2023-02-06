Watch Now
Windy and warm Monday

Humidity, rain chances on the rise through midweek
Roy Maza sunrise at CC Bayfront
Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Roy Maza<br/>
Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 06:54:16-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy Monday! The beautiful weekend weather carries over into our start of the work week.

One addition to the warm temps and partly cloudy skies: disrespectful winds. Expect the humid winds from the south-southeast to pick up later this morning to around 20 MPH, gusting near 25 MPH this afternoon.

Winds will keep our afternoon high temperatures a few degrees cooler today, with most communities topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will return tonight.

Heading into Tuesday, expect more clouds than sun.

Rain chances increase after dinner time and linger through early Wednesday. This comes as a cold front moves through the region, dropping temperatures to about average for the end of the week.

