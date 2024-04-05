Watch Now
Windy and increasingly humid Saturday; stray to isolated showers/t'storms Sunday through Wednesday

Increasing moisture deep into the atmosphere will mean widespread clouds as our solar eclipse occurs Monday; otherwise, only stray to isolated showers and storms are expected Sunday through Wednesday.
View of a thunderstorm south of Mathis - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Fran Bartle
Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms will dot the Coastal Bend early next week.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 16:01:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies will be mostly cloudy as our solar eclipse occurs Monday, but only stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above normal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Windy and increasingly humid for your Saturday with near normal temperatures
  • Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday
  • Cloudiness is likely to obscure viewing of the Monday solar eclipse

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: :
Partly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 30 mph

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and very windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 21 to 41 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 6 to 12 mph, becoming northeasterly in the afternoon

Expect near to above normal temperatures over the coming week, with only modest rainfall accumulation but widespread cloud cover early in the week. It will be fair and drier Wednesday night through Friday.

