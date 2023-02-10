Windy and cooler start to the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

A cold front has brought windy conditions to the Coastal Bend this morning! Hold on to your hat: we'll have north-northwest winds from 15-25MPH, gusting to near 40 MPH for most of this Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Coastal Nueces and Kleberg Counties as well as the islands until 3:00 p.m. A Gale Warning is in effect for the area waters until 6:00 p.m. This means driving may be difficult at times, be careful on the roadways! These disrespectful winds will eventually become more tame into the evening hours.

The northerly winds will usher in cooler, drier air. As a result humidity will decrease this afternoon and make for an elevated fire danger risk. Be mindful with outdoor activities as any spark could lead to a fast-spreading fire in these conditions. Saturday morning, inland communities in the area will likely hover near the freezing mark (32ºF). It's a good idea to protect the 4 P's (people, pets, plants, and pipes) even though these near-freezing temps will be brief.

The forecast for Super Bowl Sunday is looking great! Temperatures and humidity will begin to increase at the start of next week as another cold front nears the Coastal Bend. We're keeping an eye on the forecast for a chance of rain; at this point, chances look slim.

Have a safe and fun weekend!