Winds winding down, but the heat continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It's hot and windy! Tonight won't be as breezy, though. Expect another warm evening with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Some marine fog is possible, but hazy skies will improve by mid-moring. On Friday, temperatures will be just a bit cooler. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with breezy, but not quite ate windy conditions.

Our next best chance of rain doesn't look great. A cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend over the weekend, bringing a quick chance of showers overnight into Sunday morning. Cooler, fresh temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, low 70s on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 74F

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 89F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, still hot

Temperature: High 83F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!