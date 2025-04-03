Winds winding down, but the heat continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
It's hot and windy! Tonight won't be as breezy, though. Expect another warm evening with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Some marine fog is possible, but hazy skies will improve by mid-moring. On Friday, temperatures will be just a bit cooler. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with breezy, but not quite ate windy conditions.
Our next best chance of rain doesn't look great. A cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend over the weekend, bringing a quick chance of showers overnight into Sunday morning. Cooler, fresh temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, low 70s on Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 74F
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 89F
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, still hot
Temperature: High 83F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!