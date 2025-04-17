WIND ADVISORY: Hold on to your hat! 'Disrespectful winds' will gust to 40 mph

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Increased fire danger for inland neighborhoods

Winds will be particularly 'disrespectful' today. Expect winds to pick up by mid-morning, gusting around 30 mph before lunchtime. By the evening commute, wind gusts will be around 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect as these strong winds can move loose objects, make driving difficult, and snap small tree limbs. Despite the gusty day ahead, it'll still be warm and humid, with afternoon highs reaching the middle 80s. Fire danger will be slightly worse for the Brush Country on account of today's strong winds.

The rain forecast is becoming more certain. There will be rain on Easter Sunday, but exactly where and at what time is less certain. You can count on daily rain chances into much of next week as well. While accumulations will be somewhat modest, most of the rainfall is expected in the watershed.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and very windy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Fewer cloudy, very windy

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Fri-YAY: Sun/cloud mix and still very windy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

