Widespread showers this morning, clearing conditions later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today's the day for the last opportunity for rain until next week as widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are on deck this morning.

A cold front will push through the Coastal Bend with rainfall totals will be less than a quarter inch.

Once the front passes, the clouds will clear and we'll have plenty of sunshine all the way through the weekend.

Temperatures will soar this afternoon to the upper 80s, but plummet tonight to near 50.

The pleasant weather sticks around into next week with temperatures near average.

Unfortunately, the dry conditions will promote a higher risk of fires with a red flag warning set to go into effect at 10 a.m. today.

Have a great day!