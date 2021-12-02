Widespread dense AM fog replaced by partly cloudy, warm PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak pressure gradients and abundant Gulf moisture have meant overnight bouts with widespread fog the past few days, but that trend will fade as winds and clouds increase through the weekend. A Monday cold front will bring isolated showers and slight cooling, but little added rain is expected. Temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend, with a gusty south southeast wind pushing highs into the 80s and holding lows in the 60s. A cold front arrives midday Monday to bring isolated showers, at best, but enough cool air to hold daytime temperatures to the 70s and edge lows down to the 50s to lower 60s for the rest of the work week.

