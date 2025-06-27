WHO WILL WIN? Spotty showers continue, but Saharan dust is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy 'Almost Friday' to you!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain remains in the forecast
- Saharan dust arrives Saturday
Spotty rain has done some good around South Texas. While not much has fallen across the watershed this week, Thursday's update to the drought monitor shows improvement across the Coastal Bend. Even better news comes from the latest lake level readings. Over the past month, all of our reservoirs have seen some increase, except Choke Canyon Reservoir, which has measured a very small decrease over the month. Rain chances are still in the forecast for the rest of June, but Saharan dust may dry things up for a day. A plume of dust is currently headed our way and looks to arrive Saturday: if it arrives earlier the New Harbor Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony will be rain-free; if not, there's a slim chance for showers. This plume of dust will take a turn north, up the Texas coast. Rain returns by late Sunday as an upper-level disturbance sweeps across the region.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Muggy, stray shower or mist possible
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Hot with Isolated showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!