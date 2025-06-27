WHO WILL WIN? Spotty showers continue, but Saharan dust is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy 'Almost Friday' to you!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Rain remains in the forecast

Saharan dust arrives Saturday

Spotty rain has done some good around South Texas. While not much has fallen across the watershed this week, Thursday's update to the drought monitor shows improvement across the Coastal Bend. Even better news comes from the latest lake level readings. Over the past month, all of our reservoirs have seen some increase, except Choke Canyon Reservoir, which has measured a very small decrease over the month. Rain chances are still in the forecast for the rest of June, but Saharan dust may dry things up for a day. A plume of dust is currently headed our way and looks to arrive Saturday: if it arrives earlier the New Harbor Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony will be rain-free; if not, there's a slim chance for showers. This plume of dust will take a turn north, up the Texas coast. Rain returns by late Sunday as an upper-level disturbance sweeps across the region.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Muggy, stray shower or mist possible

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Hot with Isolated showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!