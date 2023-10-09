What to expect for the start of the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend felt like autumn in the Coastal Bend. Cloudy skies will prevail through the rest of tonight with some scattered showers.

An upper-level trough is expected to dig across the Desert Southwest and influence Tropical Storm Lidia to make landfall to the northeast into Mexico, eventually ushering in the deep tropical moisture into the region.

Monday night there's an increased chance of showers. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will decrease Thursday before slightly increasing once again late this week as our next cold front sweeps across the region.

Enjoy a warm start to the start of your week.