WET WEEKEND: When to expect rain and the return of warm, sunny weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon

Rain returns overnight

More cloud, cold, and breezy conditions are expected Friday. Stay warm, but hopeful as things are slowly getting warmer. Rain chances return to the forecast for the weekend, specifically on Saturday. Rain will be focused over our coastal neighborhoods from Friday night through early Sunday morning. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday as a light, but steady rain.

Accumulations look to offer a few tenths for the most inland totals; coastal neighbors can expect more rainfall. Despite a few morning thunderstorms, Sunday looks better for plans with warmer temps linger into next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy & chilly

Temperature: High 44ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and cold

Temperature: Low 36ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy, wet, and breezy

Temperature: High 45ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have an awesome weekend!