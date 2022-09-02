Wet Weekend Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

As we look ahead to the weekend, it's best to make indoor plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Today a few spotty showers have trickled inland, but the bulk of Friday's rain will be during the late morning and early afternoon hours along the sea breeze.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase starting overnight into Saturday. Heavy rain is expected, especially with slow-moving storms. The rainy pattern continues through Labor Day as a frontal boundary lingers nearby, and low pressure in the upper atmosphere hovers overhead. Combined with an abundance of moisture, the atmosphere will be primed for wet weather. Showers remain in the forecast through the middle of next week, but the sun will likely make an appearance as we head through Tuesday of next week.

Have a safe weekend and stay weather aware!

