Wet weekend forecast, but it's not a washout!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The week is ending, but our rain chances are not. another round of showers will arrive this afternoon. The pattern will repeat on Saturday, but with less rain and more sun!

KRIS 6 Weather Multi City Graph 24-HR Rainfall Chances 7-12-24



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers remain in the forecast

Cooler temps are a result

Hot and hazy conditions return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms this afternoon

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with overnight t-showers

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Similar to Friday, but more sunshine and less rain

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!