Wet weekend forecast, but it's not a washout!

Rain dials back throughout the weekend
Stefanie's WX 7-12-24
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 12, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The week is ending, but our rain chances are not. another round of showers will arrive this afternoon. The pattern will repeat on Saturday, but with less rain and more sun!

Multi City Graph 24-HR Rainfall Chances 7-12-24

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered showers remain in the forecast
  • Cooler temps are a result
  • Hot and hazy conditions return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms this afternoon
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with overnight t-showers
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Similar to Friday, but more sunshine and less rain
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!

