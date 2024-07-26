WET WEEKEND: Flood Watch in effect for some neighborhoods through Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! It's an indoor kind of weekend for us here in the Coastal Bend. Stay weather aware this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Flood Watch is in effect for some counties

Heaviest rain expected on Saturday

Dry next week!



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Overcast with scattered showers

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, late night and overnight rain

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and wet. Heavy rainfall at times

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Happy a safe and fantastic weekend!