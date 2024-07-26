Watch Now
WET WEEKEND: Flood Watch in effect for some neighborhoods through Saturday night

Expect most of the rain to fall on Saturday
Stefanie's WX 7-26-24
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! It's an indoor kind of weekend for us here in the Coastal Bend. Stay weather aware this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Flood Watch is in effect for some counties
  • Heaviest rain expected on Saturday
  • Dry next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Overcast with scattered showers
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, late night and overnight rain
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and wet. Heavy rainfall at times
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Happy a safe and fantastic weekend!

