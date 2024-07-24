WET WEDNESDAY: Stormy afternoon is expected with more lightning today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Thunder and lightning will be more prevalent today, so please stay weather aware! Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Most rainfall in coastal counties
- Stormy afternoon, beware of lightning
- Heavier downpours on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunshine and showers, stormy afternoon
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms
Tonight: Late night and overnight thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Wet morning, heavy rainfall expected at times
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms
Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!