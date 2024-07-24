WET WEDNESDAY: Stormy afternoon is expected with more lightning today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Thunder and lightning will be more prevalent today, so please stay weather aware! Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Most rainfall in coastal counties

Stormy afternoon, beware of lightning

Heavier downpours on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunshine and showers, stormy afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms

Tonight: Late night and overnight thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Wet morning, heavy rainfall expected at times

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!