Wet Wednesday ahead, storms tonight

Some overnight storms could be intense
Stefanie's WX 3-20-24
Posted at 7:41 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 08:41:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay weather aware today because we have storms in the forecast tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Afternoon shower
  • Storms tonight, some could be strong
  • Foggy and wet Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy and humid with passing showers
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: ESE 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, foggy, and stormy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph

Thursday: Stormy start, decreasing clouds and rain through the afternoon
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: S/NW 10 mph

Have a wonderful day!

