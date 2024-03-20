Wet Wednesday ahead, storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay weather aware today because we have storms in the forecast tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Afternoon shower
- Storms tonight, some could be strong
- Foggy and wet Thursday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy and humid with passing showers
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: ESE 10 to 20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, foggy, and stormy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph
Thursday: Stormy start, decreasing clouds and rain through the afternoon
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: S/NW 10 mph
Have a wonderful day!