Wet Wednesday ahead, storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay weather aware today because we have storms in the forecast tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Afternoon shower

Storms tonight, some could be strong

Foggy and wet Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and humid with passing showers

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: ESE 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, foggy, and stormy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph

Thursday: Stormy start, decreasing clouds and rain through the afternoon

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: S/NW 10 mph

Have a wonderful day!