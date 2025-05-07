Wet Wednesday ahead as unsettled weather pattern remains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
- Scattered t-storms
- Severe storms possible
Don't put your raincoat away just yet! Showers and storms will be possible as a stationary front wiggles around the Coastal Bend.
Some storms will pack a punch and could become severe, so please stay weather aware today! This unsettled weather will continue into Thursday and end Thursday night. Once this pesky front passes through the Coastal Bend, sunshine returns this weekend (just for mom). Temperatures will be warmer than usual for this time of year. Expect mornings in the 60s and afternoon near 90ºF, but with less humidity this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Afternoon showers and storms
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Showers, hazy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Thursday: Morning t-showers, then mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
