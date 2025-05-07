Wet Wednesday ahead as unsettled weather pattern remains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered t-storms

Severe storms possible

Don't put your raincoat away just yet! Showers and storms will be possible as a stationary front wiggles around the Coastal Bend.

WX A stationary boundary (red and blue line) will keep storms in the forecast

Some storms will pack a punch and could become severe, so please stay weather aware today! This unsettled weather will continue into Thursday and end Thursday night. Once this pesky front passes through the Coastal Bend, sunshine returns this weekend (just for mom). Temperatures will be warmer than usual for this time of year. Expect mornings in the 60s and afternoon near 90ºF, but with less humidity this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Afternoon showers and storms

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Showers, hazy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Morning t-showers, then mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Have a fantastic and safe day!!!