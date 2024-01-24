Wet Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Today is Day 3 of our soggy stretch. Keep the rain gear on hand.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Marine Fog Advisory in effect until noon.
- Areal Flood Watch in effect until noon.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Dense marine fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storm may be strong.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ENE at 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: Winds N at 10 to 15 mph
Thursday: Early morning showers will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph
Stay dry and have a wonderful day!