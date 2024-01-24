Wet Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Today is Day 3 of our soggy stretch. Keep the rain gear on hand.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Marine Fog Advisory in effect until noon.

Areal Flood Watch in effect until noon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Dense marine fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storm may be strong.

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: ENE at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight.

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: Winds N at 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Early morning showers will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon.

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph

Stay dry and have a wonderful day!