Wet Wednesday

Soggy conditions continue through early Thursday
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 08:05:13-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Today is Day 3 of our soggy stretch. Keep the rain gear on hand.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense Marine Fog Advisory in effect until noon.
  • Areal Flood Watch in effect until noon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Dense marine fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storm may be strong.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ENE at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: Winds N at 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Early morning showers will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph

Stay dry and have a wonderful day!

