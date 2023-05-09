Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet weather pattern in place for the week

Heavy downpours can be expected at times
5-9-23 morning look at storms on radar
KRIS 6 WEATHER
5-9-23 morning look at storms on radar<br/>
5-9-23 morning look at storms on radar
Posted at 6:14 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 08:40:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Wet roads and reduced visibility will make for a tricky commute this morning. Please use caution as you head out, and don't forget the raincoat! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today and will come in two waves. Our northwest communities are getting the first batch of storms already this morning. By late this afternoon, much of the Coastal Bend will be dealing with showers and storms. Expect a rainy commute home.

Afternoon high temperatures will be lower today on account of the rain and clouds. Highs will be subdued to the lower 80s, with lows tomorrow morning in the middle 70s. This pattern continues through the middle of the week before rain becomes more isolated across the region. As rainfall will be heavy at times, accumulations over the next 7 days will range 2-4 inches area-wide.

Don't forget the rain gear, and have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019