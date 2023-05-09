Wet weather pattern in place for the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Wet roads and reduced visibility will make for a tricky commute this morning. Please use caution as you head out, and don't forget the raincoat! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today and will come in two waves. Our northwest communities are getting the first batch of storms already this morning. By late this afternoon, much of the Coastal Bend will be dealing with showers and storms. Expect a rainy commute home.

Afternoon high temperatures will be lower today on account of the rain and clouds. Highs will be subdued to the lower 80s, with lows tomorrow morning in the middle 70s. This pattern continues through the middle of the week before rain becomes more isolated across the region. As rainfall will be heavy at times, accumulations over the next 7 days will range 2-4 inches area-wide.

Don't forget the rain gear, and have a great day!

