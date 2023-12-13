Wet and cool Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A storm system moving thru the southern Rockies and eventually the Red River Valley with bring clouds and rain (more north of us) along with cool temperatures that turn chilly behind the front.

Tonight , cloudy damp and cool with easterly winds and scattered light showers with a low of 64.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool, and also wet with more light showers and a high of only 68.

Wednesday night expect the light rain to gradually end, cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 58.

Thursday, less rain but staying cloudy and cool with only a few stray showers and a high of 69.

Rain coverage increases on Friday ahead of a cold front that will make the weekend much cooler again, especially at night.