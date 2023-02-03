Weekend warmup underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Temperatures are warmer with most communities in the 40s this morning, but wind chills are still lagging behind in the 30s— bundle up! Layers will be even more handy today as temperatures rebound to the upper 50s this afternoon. Unlike yesterday, the sunshine will return early on and winds will be more tame; some might consider today a t-shirt kind of day! If it's still too chilly for you, don't worry! This weekend our temperatures will rise from the upper 60s to the middle 70s as southeast winds return.

Dry conditions will be in place as we begin next week. Another cold front along the west coast will arrive by midweek, increasing our chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Once again, rainfall accumulations don't look impressive, unfortunately.