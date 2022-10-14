Weekend forecast: 'Summer Jr.', 'Fall' next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

I hope you're excited about the weekend. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures, and a summer feeling here in the Coastal Bend. Expect sultry mornings in the middle 70s, and humid afternoons in the low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, our 'feels like' temps will range from the middle 90s to near 100ºF.

Today we'll likely stay just shy of 90ºF with a chance for a stray shower. The heat and humidity should literally and figuratively out-shine any possible rain. While Saturday looks to stay dry, showers will creep back in for the second half of our Sunday ahead of a cold front.

This next cold front will be a "real" cold front. Temperatures will be on the order of 20-30ºF cooler next week. Talk about a cool-down! First, the front will bring us much-needed rainfall. Accumulations through Monday afternoon look to be around 0.50-1 inch. From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, we could accumulate 1-3 additional inches of rain.

Once the cooler, dried air settles in, we'll wake up to lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!