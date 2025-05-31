WEEKEND FORECAST: Clouds, passing showers, and lots of humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-Yay!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few showers possible overnight
- Another round possible on Saturday afternoon
A weak cold front is fizzling out on our doorstep. I still think a few showers are possible between midnight and dawn on Saturday morning, something to watch for the Beach to Bay Relay Race. Another round of isolated showers is likely on Saturday afternoon. Either way, expect to wake up in the mid- to upper 70s and top out near 90ºF by mid-afternoon. Rain chances are otherwise slim over the next seven days.
Cloudy will keep temps a bit cooler on Saturday, but with the return of sunshine on Sunday, June will be off to a hot start. Expect afternoon high temps to be near or above-average into next weekend. Hopefully, we'll see rain chances on the horizon.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, a few t-showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, PM t-showers possible
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-15mph
Saturday night: A few t-storms
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great weekend!