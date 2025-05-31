WEEKEND FORECAST: Clouds, passing showers, and lots of humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-Yay!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A few showers possible overnight

Another round possible on Saturday afternoon

A weak cold front is fizzling out on our doorstep. I still think a few showers are possible between midnight and dawn on Saturday morning, something to watch for the Beach to Bay Relay Race. Another round of isolated showers is likely on Saturday afternoon. Either way, expect to wake up in the mid- to upper 70s and top out near 90ºF by mid-afternoon. Rain chances are otherwise slim over the next seven days.

Cloudy will keep temps a bit cooler on Saturday, but with the return of sunshine on Sunday, June will be off to a hot start. Expect afternoon high temps to be near or above-average into next weekend. Hopefully, we'll see rain chances on the horizon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, a few t-showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, PM t-showers possible

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-15mph

Saturday night: A few t-storms

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great weekend!