WEEKEND FORECAST: A mix of sun and clouds with a humid breeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! So much fun awaits this weekend— luckily, the forecast will cooperate.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate risk of rip currents
- Don't forget the SPF 30+
You can hang up your raincoat until next week. No meaningful rainfall is in the forecast until next week. That means no worries for the weekend forecast! Just don't forget the sunscreen and the bug spray because the mosquitoes love this weather, too.
Highs will remain near average for the rest of the month. I'm forecasting afternoons in the middle 80s with humid and gusty conditions. Please mind the beach flags! There's a moderate risk of rip currents this weekend, especially as 'disrespectful' winds pick up early next week.You can always catch the latest beach views and conditions here.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: More sunshine!
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, hazy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: More sunshine than clouds
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a safe and fun weekend!