WEEKEND FORECAST: A mix of sun and clouds with a humid breeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! So much fun awaits this weekend— luckily, the forecast will cooperate.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate risk of rip currents

Don't forget the SPF 30+

You can hang up your raincoat until next week. No meaningful rainfall is in the forecast until next week. That means no worries for the weekend forecast! Just don't forget the sunscreen and the bug spray because the mosquitoes love this weather, too.

Highs will remain near average for the rest of the month. I'm forecasting afternoons in the middle 80s with humid and gusty conditions. Please mind the beach flags! There's a moderate risk of rip currents this weekend, especially as 'disrespectful' winds pick up early next week.You can always catch the latest beach views and conditions here.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: More sunshine!

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, hazy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: More sunshine than clouds

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!