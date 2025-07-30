Wednesday's Forecast: Near-record high temperatures expected this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are expecting hot temperatures this afternoon that will be near-record of triple digit air temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat and humidity increase throughout the week. Today, we hit a high of 99ºF , the record for today is 101ºF. Temperatures are gradually heating up with high pressure in place, clearer skies and majority sunshine.

Heat risk increases to a level 3 out of 4 for Thursday and Friday as our more inland neighborhoods will see and feel majority of the risk. Thursday, we could see a small opportunity of passing showers in the afternoon followed by a drier weather pattern into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions, afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!