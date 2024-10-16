Wednesday's Forecast: Cool front pushes into the Coastal Bend by late morning with breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We're halfway through the week and we are welcoming a nice cool front later this morning and afternoon. With this push of cooler air, we will also have a windy day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our northern communities will experience the cooler air first with a noticeable drop in dew points as the cold air pushes southwest from Houston. By the afternoon, all of the Coastal Bend will notice the temperature change with cooler and drier air. We will even feel wind gusts up to 30 mph today with the shift in temperature and increased cloud cover. There is still a possibility of light showers to pop up throughout the morning but those chances are pretty low.

As the cooler air pushes in, some of our neighborhoods will notice a temperature change of almost up to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Our highs will top out in the low 80s for the next couple of days, giving us a taste of Fall. Behind this cool front, we will have a shift in wind pattern coming from the northeast, allowing winds to range between 15-25 mph.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cool front pushes in, windy conditions

Temperature: High 81°F

Winds: ENE 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 67°F

Winds: NE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Wednesday!