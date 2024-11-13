Wednesday's Forecast: Another warm evening before cold front arrives overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are still experiencing warmer than normal temperatures and it is almost mid-November. We have another cold front on the way, expected to push through the area overnight into Thursday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Throughout November, we are still seeing temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s for our highs. Typically around this time of year in Corpus Christi, high temperatures range in the mid 70s.

With the cold front anticipated to blow through the Coastal Bend region overnight into Thursday morning, our low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s for a couple of days. This will give us a nice taste of Fall. We are also expecting another cold front next week ahead of Thanksgiving that will be a bit stronger than the one we are about to experience in less than 48 hours.

With the cooler, drier air moving into the Coastal Bend, this will limit our rain chances throughout the remainder of the week. We may see another opportunity of rain this Sunday, but before then, moisture will be at a minimum. Sunshine will persist through the week and highs will generally stay in the mid to low 80s until the next cold front arrives.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, winds start to increase (Cold front starts to arrive overnight)

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Sunny with increasing winds (Cold front settling)

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: NNE 8-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies with cooler overnight temps

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: NNE 3-6 mph

Have a great Wednesday; bring a jacket for Thursday!